BJP win was faith of people in leadership of PM, says Arvind

Member of Parliament D. Arvind, here on Saturday, said that the BJP victory in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation was the confidence of people showed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and performance of his government.

Expressing thanks to people for voting for BJP in the corporation elections, he described the party’s success as a gift to Modi. Referring to the comments of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his press meet immediately after the results were out in Hyderabad, he said that Mr. Rao need not tell him about the political courtesy and language.

Mr. Arvind alleged that in the Division No.21 recounting of votes was taken up, even when it was not necessary, to ensure the victory to TRS candidate. Similarly, in the Division No.1 the election authority mocked the democracy by accepting the votes from one ballot box which had no seal, he said. Thus, repoll must be held in these two divisions, he said.

In a press release he advised the TRS leaders behave themselves keeping in mind the votes polled in this election were against its political ally AIMIM.