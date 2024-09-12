BJP will win GHMC polls, forecasts Bandi Sanjay

The BJP is poised to win the forthcoming GHMC elections including the Mayor post and it will be a precursor to the next Assembly elections, said former BJP Telangana president and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

He claimed that people had rejected the BRS and there is already lot of resentment against the Congress government. There is every likelihood of Congress party, the BRS party and the Majlis party joining forces for the next elections; yet BJP will win, forecast the Karimnagar MP.

Addressing partymen at the launch of the membership drive in Rangareddy district, the Karimnagar MP said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had threatened to take action against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao including sending him to jail for various acts of omission and commission during his rule, but has been forced to backtrack because of the latter’s connections with Congress leaders in Delhi.

The BJP would have surely taken punitive action against KCR and family if it had come to power, he maintained, and questioned why the latter was keeping silent even when scores of people have been affected during the recent heavy rains in the State, especially in the districts of Khammam and Mahabubnagar. “People have put up a ‘No entry’ board for KCR and any hopes of a re-entry will remain a pipedream,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also lambasted the Congress government for “diverting” people’s attention from the promised six guarantees in the name of action by HYDRAA – Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency, on the encroachments on water bodies. He also referred to the recent communal violence in Jainoor and questioned the “silence” of the “secular minded” people on the incident. The BJP leader said he would personally felicitate those who do maximum memberships for any GHMC division. Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other leaders were present.

In a separate press conference in Nalgonda during the membership drive, Malkajgiri MP and former Minister Eatala Rajender has urged the government to fill up vacant posts for doctors and para-medical staff in various public health centres on a warfooting to tackle the thousands of cases of viral fevers all over the State.

Recent heavy rains have led to outbreak of seasonal diseases with scores of people afflicted with high viral fevers accompanied by body pains. Even the teaching hospitals have no proper manpower including faculty or infrastructure. Public health was in a shambles with no diagnostic equipment in the primary health centres while outsourcing employees have been denied salaries for months, he added.