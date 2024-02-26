BJP will win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy 

February 26, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - MEDAK:

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that Narendra Modi is poised to serve as Prime Minister for the third term, backed by the anticipated majority of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Parliament elections scheduled for the first week of April.

During the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ campaign held in Medak and Siddipet districts on Sunday, the BJP senior leader and party Telangana Unit chief, accompanied by former MLA M Raghunandan Rao and other BJP leaders, addressed several public meetings. Speaking at these meetings, he has accused both the Congress and BRS parties of nurturing corruption and dynastic politics, and refuted claims on a possible alliance between the BJP and BRS in the elections.

Exuding confidence, he proclaimed the BJP’s readiness to secure victory in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana during the impending elections. In a veiled attack directed at AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy forecasted the imminent defeat of Owaisi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Regarding the Congress, he dismissed the possibility of the party reclaiming the Lok Sabha seats it secured in the 2019 elections. Furthermore, he predicted that Rahul Gandhi would embark on a year-long vacation abroad following the elections.

Highlighting Modi’s initiatives for poverty alleviation, Kishan Reddy reiterated the Prime Minister’s commitment to uplift the underprivileged, while condemning the Congress as a party of deceit. He lauded Modi as a leader of strong conviction, particularly commending his efforts to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.