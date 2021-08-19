BJP will take up SC cases to the NCSC, says Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021 22:14 IST

Party cadre told to be focused on goal of attaining power in 2023

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday instructed the party cadre to complain to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) whenever any incident of atrocities against the SCs come to their notice.

Addressing a meeting of the SC Morcha at the party office, he claimed that there have been rising number of cases of SCs being attacks in various parts of TS in recent times and held the government responsible for this. “We are not going to keep quiet. We will not only bring such cases to the notice of the SC Commission but will also force the government to take action against the culprits responsible,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the volunteers chosen to participate in his proposed ‘mahapadayatra’ next week, the BJP chief said the main objective to is enthuse the people to rise against the current ruling dispensation as it has failed to fulfil the reasons for which the separate State was formed.

“We need to free Telangana Talli from this corrupt family regime which is not at all concerned with people’s issues. I need two years of your time for public service for doing this. We have to take the failures of the government to the people at every booth level and understand the people’s concerns which would help during our manifesto preparation. We need to be focused on our goal of bringing the party to power in 2023 elections following the Karnataka model,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the TRS government has been ruling making false promises and hitting out at the Opposition by foisting false cases using the police force. “How long can we tolerate this kind of governance? Our party faced the same situation in Karnataka but came to power after much struggle and sacrifices,” he said.

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders participated in the ongoing ‘Jana Asirvada Yatra’ of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy from Vijayawada and welcomed him at various public meetings. Senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy held a meeting with party workers to make the Ministers tour in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district a ‘tremendous’ success.