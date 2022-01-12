BJP will stand by employees: Eatala

HYDERABAD

‘KCR neglecting employees, busy with leaders of other States’

BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender said that the party will stand by employees and fight for them till their problems were solved.

Speaking to reporters after participating in Beerappa Jatara at Uttarpally village in Kandi mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday, Mr. Rajender said: “People of Telangana have lost faith in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. And that is why he has been inviting chief ministers and leaders of other parties to Pragathi Bhavan. He is speaking about a Third Front and good leadership for the nation. But, Telangana is the only State where employees are committing suicide because of transfers. These are people who are under tremendous pressure.”

Mr. Rajender said that the Chief Minister was busy with leaders of other States instead of offering assurance to employees. “These were the people who had participated in Sakala Janula Samme and made it a grand success. They took part in the separate Telangana agitation,” he said.