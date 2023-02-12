BJP will not return to power after 2024: KCR

February 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre would not return to power after 2024 elections, “as the country has gone back on several indicators during the nine-year rule of Mr. Modi”.

“After the licence raj of the Congress, the BJP has created a silence raj where wealth is being concentrated in a few individuals who are close to powers that be. Why should anyone vote BJP which is leading the NDA (No Documents Available) government?” he asked.

‘Socialisation of losses and privatisation of profits’

He said the BJP was harping on the mantra of “socialisation of losses and privatisation of profits” and was therefore, diluting profit making public sector enterprises to hand them over to its close associates subsequently.

In his more than two-hour reply to the debate on the Appropriation Bills for 2023-24, the Chief Minister launched a trenchant attack on the Central Government for its failures. The Centre failed in enhancing the compounded annual growth rate of economy, per capita income, capital formation, controlling fiscal deficit, annual exports growth and other aspects, he said.

‘Cong. govt. fared better’

Giving a comparative picture of the nine-year Modi-led government and the previous Congress government headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said that the Congress government fared better than the current Central government in major parameters. The capital formation during Mr. Singh’s government was 37% and that had dropped to 31% under the present government. The debt to GSDP ratio, which was brought down from over 60% to 52% by Mr. Singh, had again increased to 56% under the BJP regime. The exchange value of rupee versus dollar has slipped to ₹82.1 per dollar and this could go down further if the government continued.

“Is it Make in India or Joke in India? Over 20 lakh Indian citizens relinquished their citizenship going by the report. These are not my figures, these are audited financial figures released by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. I am ready to resign if I am proven wrong,” he said, accusing the government of abdicating its responsibilities in the interest of corporates.

Mr. Rao expressed concern over the non-performance of the Central government and said this had in turn affected Telangana’s performance. “Telangana’s GSDP of ₹13.15 lakh crore should have been higher by more than ₹3 lakh crore if there was a performing government at the Centre,” he said.

The BRS president made a mention of the crisis precipitated following the Adani Group related developments and wondered why the Central government had not spelt out any action plan to tackle the looming economic crisis so far. “International investors are concerned ever since the expose but the Prime Minister had kept the country and people in the dark about the ongoing turmoil,” he said.

He described the claims of propelling the country’s economy as US $ 5 trillion economy as a joke and said the country’s performance could be seen from its ranking at 139 out of the 192 economies in terms of per capita income, which was a real parameter of growth. The demand for banning the documentary released by the BBC related to Godhra riots was indicative of the levels of intolerance of the leaders of the party in power at the Centre. “The same government is threatening the voices opposing it with dire consequences,” he lamented.

It was in this background that the BRS was formed and it is committed to its promise of ushering in a farmers’ friendly government at the Centre. He cited the pending inter-State river water disputes in this regard and said there was no need for “water wars” between States if the Centre took an initiative to resolve them. “There is no clarity about the Telangana’s share of Krishna water even nine years after the State formation. Can’t there be an alternative to the tribunals to resolve the impasse and utilise the abundant water resources available for the betterment of the country?” he asked.