BJP will not come to power in Telangana: Harish

December 30, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has said that BJP will not come to power in Telangana and that was admitted by party general secretary B.L. Santosh in a meeting held in city on Thursday.

Participating in several programmes held at Dubbak constituency on Friday along with Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajaykumar, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and others, he accused the BJP of using the cow for political advantage whereas the Telangana honoured the cow to the core. He said that BJP did nothing for the people in Telangana.

“The BJP uses everything including cow, jawan, temple and God to get the political benefit. BJP has no chance to come to power in Telangana and party senior leader Mr. Santosh has admitted that party would not fetch more than 30 seats,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that BJP announced Mission 90 in Telangana but it could not even get candidates.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed at Dubbak during inauguration of newly constructed bus stand when activists of both BRS and BJP raised slogans in favour of their respective parties.