BJP will lose Assembly polls: Asad

February 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose the Assembly polls in Telangana.

Mr Owaisi was taking questions from the media a few minutes before the party began its two-day National Convention at Mumbai. “In 2014 and in 2018 Assembly elections BJP was defeated. They did not win there. This year in December, the BJP will not win, God willing, in Telangana. Give us a little credit for this,” he said.

Taking a question on the reported attack at his official residence in New Delhi Mr Owaisi said that the vandals lacked courage. He pointed out that important government offices, including the “Delhi police headquarters”, were a stone’s throw from his house.

“My neighbour is the election commissioner of India. What is happening? This is happening in a high-security zone and they are watching the tamaasha,” he said.