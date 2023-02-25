HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP will lose Assembly polls: Asad

February 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose the Assembly polls in Telangana.

Mr Owaisi was taking questions from the media a few minutes before the party began its two-day National Convention at Mumbai. “In 2014 and in 2018 Assembly elections BJP was defeated. They did not win there. This year in December, the BJP will not win, God willing, in Telangana. Give us a little credit for this,” he said.

Taking a question on the reported attack at his official residence in New Delhi Mr Owaisi said that the vandals lacked courage. He pointed out that important government offices, including the “Delhi police headquarters”, were a stone’s throw from his house.

“My neighbour is the election commissioner of India. What is happening? This is happening in a high-security zone and they are watching the tamaasha,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.