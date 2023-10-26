BJP will give proper representation to women: Mahila Morcha chief

October 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP is determined to provide proper representation to women in the party and also in the issuance of tickets for the Assembly polls, said National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday.

Ms. Srinivasan, also MLA from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was in the city as part of the party’s outreach programme and had a long interaction with the women’s wing here led by Geetha Murthy where the action plan for the campaign ahead was discussed.

Later, in an interaction, she said that the party was especially looking at targeting the women beneficiaries of Central government schemes like the ‘Jan Dhan’ opening of bank accounts, digital payments and providing subsidised gas connections and cylinders, which are usually not quantified, for support.

She exuded confidence that the party would do well in the elections for five States where she would also be campaigning extensively. “The Modi government has allocated thousands of crores of rupees for various development and welfare schemes for Telangana over the last nine years and it was bound to have resonance with voters,” she said.

The BJP leader did not agree that the Centre was ‘soft’ towards the BRS government and asserted that Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been elevated as the national general secretary from being the State president and he also happens to be the only one from the South.