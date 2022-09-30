BJP will cover every village in Telugu States before next elections: Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reaching out to people both digitally and physically in the the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a plan to cover each and every village before the next elections to create a buzz among the people in its quest to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, said Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman on Friday.

“We have already covered a significant number of villages through various people contact programmes including our Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘padayatra’ here, motorbike rallies, Union Ministers’ visits and others. Our aim is to come to power taking advantage of the anti-incumbency against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government and resentment against its MLAs,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said the party would be ‘choosy’ in taking in people from other parties and expects new entrants as the election date get closer. “We are also meeting celebrities from movies, sports, art and culture with social influence on people. They are all attracted by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wish to support him,” he said.

The party was confident of winning the Munugode byelection and is ready for the Assembly polls whenever they are held whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao goes for advance polls or not. The ongoing campaign to lure Backward Classes to its fold would be intensified since they constitute the majority of the population and have been receiving due representation ever since Mr. Modi came to power, he said.

Both Rajasthan and Chattisgarh would be returning to the BJP fold in the next elections owing to the “strong dissatisfaction” among people against the existing Congress governments, said the MP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘padayatra’ was definitely good for his health though his party itself is going asunder, he remarked.

The current political alliance with film actor Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Janasena’ will continue in AP and there is no talk of any kind of understanding with the Telugu Desam Party, Mr. Laxman maintained and refused to comment on party MLA T.Raja Singh’s incarceration as it was in the court.

“Welfare should go along with development but, there is no development in AP,” he claimed. Many noted doctors met him during his recent visit to Tirupati and expressed their support to the BJP with its strong leadership and focus on development, said the BJP leader.