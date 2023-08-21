BJP will come to power in Telangana, says Tarun Chugh

August 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has expressed confidence that the party will be elected to power in the forthcoming elections to Telangana Assembly and exhorted the cadre to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of defeating the family-run politics and corruption, on Monday.

Addressing a gathering of activists from different wings of the party, he said the door of every citizen has to be knocked to explain about the public loot, arrogance and family rule of the BRS. “People are looking to defeat the KCR regime and only the BJP can do it. The Congress party is the ‘B’ team of the BRS. These two parties and the Majlis party are together,” he claimed.

For the next three months, the party cadre should take to the streets and be with the people forgetting their own families in order to ensure the BJP wins in all the 119 constituencies. “We should resolve not to rest till this government is defeated as the election bugle has been sounded,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman said the TS elections are likely to be held in December, hence the party leaders and cadre should be prepared for the hard battle ahead in ensuring that every section disgruntled with the BRS supports the BJP. He called for Statewide protests on August 23, 24 and 25 to being down the ‘modern’ Nizam.

Party vice-president D. K. Aruna said people of Telangana had given lot of chances to the Congress party and the BRS and they want to give a chance to BJP as they have firmly resolved not to vote for KCR.

Former TS BJP president and current national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that by retaining the same candidates, KCR has endorsed the “illegal actions” of his MLAs including alleged encroachments and corruption. “In a way, he has signed the party’s death warrant with this act because he himself had disclosed that the MLAs were involved in 30% commission in Dalit Bandhu scheme. People should see through this political chicanery. Game is over for BRS in Telangana,” he claimed.

Former Minister and TS BJP election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender said KCR contesting from two seats is a clear indication of the fear of losing. “KCR wanted to prevent his MLAs from moving to other parties and so had announced the candidates in advance. None of his welfare schemes are going to save him because it is people’s money and not given from his pocket. We should strive to save Telangana from being an alcohol and drug capital and also from the rule of an arrogant tyrant,” he said.

National vice-president D.K. Aruna, former Hyderabad Mayor Banda Kartika Reddy, spokespersons N.V. Subash, Rani Rudrama Devi and other leaders demanded that MLC K. Kavita apologise for the BRS party giving only six seats to women. The release of the BRS list showed that BJP was sure of coming to power, they added.

