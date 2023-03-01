BJP will bulldoze houses of criminals like in UP if voted to power: Sanjay

March 01, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday has warned that if his party comes to power, it would pull down the houses of people resorting to murders and rapes of women using bulldozers, on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“We will put an end to all atrocities against women unlike this BRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao which has been ignoring such crimes despite making tall promises,” he charged.

Addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha State executive committee meeting at the party office, he attributed the recent death of a post-graduate medical student D Preethi due to lack of timely action by the government against the senior even after a complaint was lodged against his harassment.

“It is a murder committed by the government. The authorities were trying to project it as a suicide after receiving a call from the Chief Minister’s office. It is unfortunate that KCR doesn’t even respond or react to these incidents while the Home Minister is nowhere in the picture,” he alleged.

The MP remarked that for KCR, only his daughter MLC Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk and her organisation has been “garnering all the funds”. The government had failed to act tough against those who perpetrated atrocities against women and there is no security to women and girls, especially SCs and STs, he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar credited his wife for his growth in politics and said the party would give utmost respect to women. Hailing the contribution of women leaders in making the street-corner meetings a success, he wished that more representatives of the women’s wing would make it to the State Assembly in the next elections and assured that those working hard would definitely be considered for tickets and posts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in making a tribal woman as the President, appointing a woman finance minister besides induting 12 women ministers in the Union Cabinet. Housing under PMAY and LPG connections are being given only in the name of women. About 30 crore toilets were built to uphold the self-respect of women across the country. In Telangana too, if women have to hold their heads high, the BJP should come to power and people too are looking for a change, he said.

Later, felicitating the party leaders and cadre who had worked for the street-corner meetings including coordinator K. Venkateswarlu, the BJP State chief said by holding 11,000 meetings within 18 days the party had created a record. In the presence of national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan, he said women had played a key role in the programme which has enabled the party to reach out to the people across Telangana to talk about Modi government’s success and the failures of the State government, he added.