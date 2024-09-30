BJP will announce action plan to fight against demolition of poor people’s houses in Hyderabad in a week, says Bandi Sanjay

Alleging that the demolition drive being undertaken in Hyderabad by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was leaving poor people homeless, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would wage an agitation to protect their properties.

“The party will steadfastly fight the ongoing demolition drive targeting the poor people, and take up an agitation to protect their properties,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Monday, Mr. Sanjay said an action plan for the agitation will be announced under the aegis of BJP State president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy in a week. He slammed the Congress government accusing it of rendering scores of poor people homeless by carrying out the demolition drive in an ‘arbitrary’ and ‘ruthless’ manner in the State capital.

“The ruling Congress dispensation is stifling the voices of the poor and depriving them of a roof over their heads while making tall claims of ushering in ‘Indiramma rajyam’,” he alleged.

“Those at the helm in the then BRS government resorted to extortions in the name of demolition of buildings in Ayyappa Society, and now it is the turn of the ruling Congress party to resort to collections of money under the pretext of a demolition drive,” Mr. Sanjay charged.

He further alleged that the previous BRS regime resorted to corruption by spending a whopping ₹1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“Despite the precarious financial position of the State, the present Congress government is bent on borrowing huge sums of money under the garb of ‘Musi beautification project’, pushing the State towards bankruptcy,” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister took part in a cleanliness drive held as part of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Sapthagiri Colony in Karimnagar. He handed over health cards to sanitation workers on the occasion.