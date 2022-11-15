BJP welcomes HC ruling

November 15, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders welcomed the High Court ruling making a single judge oversee the functioning of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Telangana Government to probe the TRS MLAs alleged poaching drama at the Moinabad farmhouse on Tuesday. The party chief and Karimnagar MP also released a list of conveners and joint conveners for the State Assembly constituencies appointed by him, said a press release.

As part of the investigation by SIT under the monitoring aegis of the HC, all information, including incriminating evidence, would be submitted to the HC Single Judge in a sealed cover.