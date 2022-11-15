  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP welcomes HC ruling

November 15, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders welcomed the High Court ruling making a single judge oversee the functioning of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Telangana Government to probe the TRS MLAs alleged poaching drama at the Moinabad farmhouse on Tuesday. The party chief and Karimnagar MP also released a list of conveners and joint conveners for the State Assembly constituencies appointed by him, said a press release.

As part of the investigation by SIT under the monitoring aegis of the HC, all information, including incriminating evidence, would be submitted to the HC Single Judge in a sealed cover.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.