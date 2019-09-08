BJP welcomes employee union leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to take into its fold leaders from other parties including the TRS if they are prepared to break from the shackles of the First family of the Telangana State. “I urge the employee union leaders to stop being bonded labour to farmhouses and join us to build a new Telangana,” said party president K. Laxman on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the State office after welcoming teachers union leaders, including B. Mohan Reddy and others into the party fold, Mr. Laxman said if some of the employee leaders enjoying posts do not stop being cheerleaders of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, their own brethren and the people of the State will not “forgive them”.

The BJP leader reminded that the government employees had participated wholeheartedly in the 45-day strike during the Telangana agitation but the TRS government had only betrayed them without conceding any of their long pending demands including interim relief and pay revision, among others.

“The Chief Minister ridiculed me when I raised the issue of employees issues on the floor of the Assembly stating that they were all his friends. What happened to the assurances since then,” the BJP State president sought to know.

The government has totally neglected the education sector and that not single teacher has not been recruited in the last five years is a sad reflection of its priorities.

“This is a government for filling up contractors pockets with large irrigation projects,” Mr. Laxman said.

And, those who question are portrayed as Telangana betrayers or supporters of Andhra Pradesh. “Suppressing democratic voices has become a new kind of culture,” he said.

Mr. Laxman also accused KCR of trying to ape royalty by sketching his figure and schemes of his government on the upcoming new Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri. “We have chequered history of fighting against the Nizam’s tyranny so our party is not going to be found wanting in fighting against this government,” he said.