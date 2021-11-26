BJP weakened local bodies: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

26 November 2021 20:10 IST

‘TRS has the strength to win MLC polls’

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon local bodies’ representatives to vote for TRS candidate Yadava Reddy in Local Area Constituency (LAC) MLC elections.

Participating in a meeting with them at Patancheru on Friday along with MLA G Mahipal Reddy and others, Mr. Harish Rao said that the BJP had weakened the local bodies for the past few years. “In the past we used to get Finance Commission grants for local bodies- Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads. After BJP came to power they were stopped. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the initiative and sanctioned about ₹500 crore for local bodies from the budget. BJP had done nothing but increased prices of all commodities. Even the prices of petrol were reduced only 25 per cent whereas the hike was many more times than that,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Referring to MLC elections, the Minister said that the TRS had the strength to win elections and the Congress was in contest without needed votes. “We have a strength of 777 voters won on TRS ticket out of the total 1,072 votes. Let us work for the party and follow the directions. Services of former MLC V. Bhupal Reddy will be used for the party in other form. He was the only MLC who had completed three terms successfully. The candidates would be trained on how to vote on priority basis on December 8th and 9th. This will be followed in MLC and Rajya Sabha elections,” said Mr Harish Rao.

Dr. Yadava Reddy thanked the party for allotting ticket with a promised to work for the development.