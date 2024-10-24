BJP warns Telangana govt against demolitions for Musi rejuvenation project

The Bharatiya Janata Party has warned the Congress government in Telangana against demolishing the houses of the poor under the guise of river Musi rejuvenation and reiterated that the party will stand by the affected families. The party is also planning to organise a mass protest programme at the Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk on Friday.

Party leaders, including MPs – Eatala Rajender (Malkajgiri) and M. Raghunandan Rao (Medak), MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana and others on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) toured some of the areas near the river to interact with the families living in the colonies nearby and sought to assure them of their support.

Mr. Rajender said the government will have to face consequences if it tries to take any step against the interests of the poor people in the name of ‘beautifying’ the river as they have been living in the areas concerned for three decades or more.

He accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of uttering falsehoods on the project, giving different versions each time about the detailed project report, works proposed to be taken up and the costs likely to be incurred. The MP used the occasion to once again raise the issue of Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and claimed people are scared about indiscriminate demolitions on the weekends.

Telangana people elected the Congress believing the six guarantees and vexed with the previous BRS regime. However, within few months, the Chief Minister has ensured that those who had built their houses with their hard earned earnings near the water bodies live in fear, he added.

