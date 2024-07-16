BJP wants ‘unconditional’ ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the Congress government in Telangana to implement the ₹2 lakh farm waiver ‘unconditionally’ to all the eligible farmers as promised during the Assembly elections or be ready to face their wrath in the coming days on Tuesday.

“The government’s conditions for farmers to become eligible for the loan waiver is like a noose round their necks. It is an insult to the farming community and the 65 lakh odd farmers as well as other sections of the Telangana society feel betrayed and deceived for the second time in the last 10 years,” said Malkajgiri MP and former Minister Eatala Rajender.

Addressing a press conference here at the State office, has said putting conditions on white ration cards Income Tax payees and others is unfair considering that the government has not issued white ration cards for the last 10 years, including in the last seven months of the current regime. “There is no progress in the scores of applications received for new ration cards after the present government took charge,” he reminded.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his government has totally lost the confidence of the people in the shortest possible time. He made big promises through the party leaders from Delhi, including Rahul Gandhi, without bothering about the financial implications. People will definitely teach a lesson to such kind of people just like they had shown former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao his place,” he said.

Income Tax payees does not mean only the rich as there are many employees and excluding them from getting the loan waiver benefit will adversely affect many of those eligible. Similarly, there are several doing outsourcing work without having ration cards, maintained Mr. Rajender.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy should take up the farm loan waiver estimated to cost ₹31,000 crore in one go as it was stated. Anything less is cheating the farmers. Every section is suffering ever since this government took charge whether it is the farmers, students or unemployed youth. It does not seem to be bothered about the common man’s plight,” he charged.

In a separate press conference, ex-MLA and party vice president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar accused the Congress government of not only totally ignoring the implementation of the six guarantees but also not clearing the pending arrears to the tune of ₹6,500 crore of fee reimbursement scheme and ₹3,300 crore subsidy for the small, medium and micro enterprises. Government school children are yet to get the uniforms and books despite the academic year commencing.

