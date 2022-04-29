BJP wants to push Muslims to pick up arms: Asaduddin Owaisi

Modi accused of declaring a war on Indian Muslims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the BJP wants to oppress Muslims so that they are forced to pick up arms, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of declaring a war on Indian Muslims.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking at the ‘Jalsa Youm-ul-Quran’ at Mecca Masjid on Jumat-Ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.

“The BJP wants to oppress and beat you so much that you are forced to take up arms. But what is our weapon? It is only these two hands of ours which will be used for dua ,” Mr. Owaisi said and added that former diplomat Shyam Saran had expressed apprehensions over the possibility of a handful from the community getting radicalised and its ramifications.

“We want to tell the Prime Minister to put an end to this ‘hatred’. This is weakening the country. Your party and your government have declared a war on the Muslims of this country. We are respectable citizens of India,” he remarked.

While he narrated the events of sacrifice and hope in Islamic history’s Meccan period, Mr. Owaisi urged Muslims to remain patient, keep their heads held high and urged them to not “leave the field”. He maintained that Muslims would remain within the confines of the Constitution of India and fight democratically.

‘We will not bow before you’

“Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi criticised the ‘cow vigilantes’ and their ‘violent methods’. He urged the public to help victims of the recent communal violence in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, and those whose homes and shops were razed.