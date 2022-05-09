BJP wants to make Amit Shah public meeting on May 14 ‘historic’

Plan to bring in people from all Assembly segments

Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party is getting ready to make the proposed public meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah at Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram constituency of Rangareddy a ‘historic’ one by ensuring at least five lakh people attend to mark the end of the second stage of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ on May 14.

The Karimnagar MP had begun his walkathon after offering prayers at the Jogulamba Temple (Alampur) on April 14 and has been walking daily shrugging away bouts of dehydration and related health issues. Already, national president J.P. Nadda had addressed a public meeting at Mahabubnagar where he made some caustic remarks against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

Mr. Amit Shah is expected to raise the temperature a wee bit more and the party wants to showcase it has emerged as the “real alternative” to TRS with the massive public show. The State party chief has been having discussions with the seniors and cadre on mobilising record number of people with the target being “20 persons per polling booth and 5,000 for every Assembly constituency” across Telangana, including from the twin cities.

Party sources said the effort is to ensure the meeting is “four times more” than the one addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal in terms of public gathering. The leadership is obviously enthused by the response to the walkathon and the daily meetings Mr. Sanjay Kumar has been holding across Gadwal, Maktal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar and other areas, hence is confident of ensuring a big gathering by spreading information to every nook and corner by the way of rallies and social media.

The TS party chief, who has just completed 300 km in 25 days, talking to the media at Kodugal and Jadcherla, said both the TRS and Congress are “day dreaming” about coming to power again as the people have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the next elections.

He demanded that the TRS government release details of expenditure and revenue instead of criticising the Centre’s funding. “The government has been earning lot of revenue by indiscriminately increasing power tariff and refusing to cut taxes on fuel, where is this money going and why is TS in deep debt? Even salaries and pensions are not being paid on time,” he charged.

The MP reiterated the party’s opposition to including Urdu in Group 1 examinations “done at the behest of TRS ally Majlis Party”, but changed tack in stating that those recruited through this mode will be “dismissed” from service taking “legal recourse” and steps will be taken to “ensure justice to the unemployed youth” by issuing a fresh notification.