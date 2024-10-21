BJP wants temple desecration case to be handed over to NIA

Telangana BJP has urged Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to instruct the DGP to hand over the Secunderabad temple desecration case to the National Investigation Authority (NIA) as it is meant to investigate the anti-national and religious terror issues, on Monday.

A delegation of party leaders led by Malakjgiri MP Eatala Rajender, Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, Chevella MP Konda Visveshwar Reddy, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and others met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan where they had presented a memorandum seeking a detailed report on the incident. They also brief him about the illegal activity that has been going on for months in the hotel which had harboured anti-nationals and vandals and instruct the police to book all those involved in communal and divisive activities.

The party wanted instructions to be issued to the police to invoke the provisions of UAPA to book the organisers of such training camps, release all the Hindu youth taken into “illegal” custody and instruct the DGP to act against the police officials who had ordered the lathicharge against them. The CCTV footage from the scene of the offence categorically points to a young person forcibly gaining entry into the temple and desecrating the idol of the Goddess Mutyalamma. Alerted by the loud noise, local people apprehended him and handed over the individual to the police.

The party claimed the entire episode points to the failure of the city police, especially considering that several people have been undergoing indoctrination training to desecrate the Hindu temples across Telangana under the guise of personality development in a hotel in the heart of the city. And, when people wanted to peacefully protest against the incident, the police resorted to brutal lathi-charge hitting people indiscriminately and resorting to arbitrary arrests. It claimed that ever since the Congress government came to power the communal fanatics have been feeling emboldened. Later, the party delegation trooped to the DGP office and handed over another memorandum with the same set of demands.

In a separate press conference general secretary K. Venkateshwarlu has reiterated that the party will stand by the 11,000 families likely to be affected in the proposed River Musi rejuvenation project and once again called for building of a retaining wall all through and steps to prevent sewerage from flowing into the river first.

Party leaders led by State chief and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be divided into nine teams to tour the constituencies of Rajendranagar, Karwan, Amberpet, Bahadhurpura, Goshamahal, Malakpet, Uppal, Charminar and Uppal on October 23 and 24. A protest meeting also will be on October 24 at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, he added.