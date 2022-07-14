BJP wants Telangana CM to announce crop loan waiver

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao immediately announce crop loan waiver and take steps for sanction of fresh crop loans to the farmers, who are affected by heavy rains and floods across the State, on Wednesday

KCR should wake up from his deep slumber and come to the rescue of farmers who had suffered huge crop losses. Farmers are suffering as banks are not giving fresh loans due to non-implementation of crop loan waiver, and the government immediately hold a meeting with bankers to ensure loans are released, he said, talking to the media at the party office.

Heavy rains for the last four to five days had not only caused huge losses to the farmers but untold miseries to the poor people but the Chief Minister “had not come out of his farm house and Pragathi Bhavan but was passing time in the name of reviews”.

“Instead of wasting time abusing the BJP, KCR should go to the people and listen to them.,” he said and alleged that the government had stopped all farm subsidies after giving ₹10,000 for Rythu Bandhu every year. The Central Government, on the other hand, has been giving ₹27,000 per year towards subsidy on fertilisers and PM Kisan Yojana, he claimed.

On the Congress party’s proposed public meeting at Siricilla on August 3, the Karimnagar MP said the Congress was in a “state of confusion” so instead of fighting with the TRS, it is competing with the BJP. “It is pretty evident that the Congress and the TRS would fight the elections together,” he said, adding that they would not be able to stall the victory of the BJP in the next elections.