BJP wants sitting judge to monitor SIT probe

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit has called for monitoring by a sitting High Court judge of the investigation of the special team appointed by the state government to probe the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs in the Moinabad farmhouse on Friday.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, vice-president D.K. Aruna, general secretary G. Premender Reddy and others said they had filed a petition against the SIT despite not having any connection because of the fear of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could misuse the same to suit his political ends and besmirch the reputation of the party.

In separate statements identical in tone, the BJP leaders said they had faith in the judiciary but not in the State government-appointed probe team since they believed the Chief Minister was behind the conspiracy.

When the state agencies were controlled by KCR where was the guarantee that they would be be functioning independently? They said the Chief Minister had already accused their party of being behind the drama though the issue was in the court, therefore there was little chance of the investigating team finding anything else, they claimed.