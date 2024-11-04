GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP wants sitting HC judge to check implementation of farm loan waiver

Published - November 04, 2024 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy addressing the media at BJP State office in Hyderabad on Monday.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy addressing the media at BJP State office in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday, has asked the Congress government to seek a probe by a siting High Court judge if it is so sure of having implemented the farm loan waiver scheme in toto.

Addressing a press conference at the State office, Mr. Kishan Reddy claimed that as per the government’s own admission about 16,41,428 farmers are yet to get the benefit of the loan waiver scheme. But it has been tom tomming about successful implementation.

About 38,63,000 farmers were to benefit from the loan waiver of up to ₹ 2 lakh, but 22 lakh farmers’ loans have been waived, allocating ₹17,869 crore. Yet the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in Maharastra and Jharkhand State Assembly elections, claiming total success to fool the electorate, he charged.

The government has also been silent on enhanced financial compensation to farmers and tenant farmers. Not a single promised guarantee is being properly implemented in any of the Congress-ruled States indicating its political bankruptcy, said the BJP leader.

Mr. Kishan Reddy stated that by making “reckless” promises and taking on more loans, the government has been forced to neglect the health and education sectors, directly affecting the poor and the common people. If the previous BRS government had thrown the State into a ₹7-lakh-crore debt trap, the current government has already taken ₹1 lakh crore loan, he said. Such is the pitiable financial condition of the Telangana government that it is now struggling to even pay staff salaries on time every month. But, the Congress party is continuing to make more such ‘‘unimplementable’ promises in the run-up to the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to cheat the electorate again, added the Minister.

November 04, 2024

