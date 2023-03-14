BJP wants probe by HC judge into TSPSC paper leak

March 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak and expressed fear over the leak of papers of the previously conducted examinations, including Group 1 .

The main accused in the town planner examination paper leak and personal assistant to the secretary, Praveen, had not only “leaked the Group 1 paper”, but had also written the examination where he was alleged to have topped with 103 marks, he said in a statement released to the media.

The examination centre and timing was also changed to benefit him and this could not have been done without connivance from the top. “We have reasons to believe that all the papers by the TSPSC have been leaked and this is causing anxiety among the aspirants. This is an issue which has to be dealt with seriously,” he said. The MP wanted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and do justice to the unemployed by taking necessary steps.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar pointed out that this was not the first time that TPPSC examination had been cancelled owing to leak of question paper for municipal assistant engineer post exam. “The government has to take the blame for the cavalier manner in which the exams are being held and there have been instances of 10th class and Eamcet paper leak under the regime,” he said.

The BJP leader saw a big conspiracy behind the leaks and efforts to pin the blame on those of lower rank in the official hierarchy. “Fact is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no interest in filling vacancies so this leak will be used as an excuse not to hold examinations any further,” he claimed.