BJP wants KCR to comment on Kavitha’s role in Delhi liquor scam

March 06, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao first clarify if his daughter and MLC K. Kavitha was involved in the Delhi liquor scam or not, on Monday.

“When accusations are made against her, KCR maintains silence without even condemning or contesting the charge. When the AAP government in Delhi has removed corrupt ministers, why is the Chief Minister so concerned about Manish Sisodia?,” he questioned.

While he was sure the facts of the liquor scam will come out soon, the BJP president said KCR’s joint letter with other Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against investigative agencies “without affixing his signature” was only meant to “save his daughter from getting arrested”.

“How can he accuse national investigative agencies of being biased? Should they not act against corrupt politicians and parties?,” he sought to know at a press conference. KCR talking of democracy being in danger was “laughable” considering the government has been filing non-bailable cases against the (BJP) party cadre, arresting them indiscriminately and restricting their movements.

“Are you (KCR) not using police against us? It is you who had besmirched the nation’s and Telangana name showing no respect to the Constitution, courts or laws. Also in not meeting people, not going to Secretariat, refusing to upload GOs despite court directions, ignoring honest officials and promoting the corrupt,” he lashed out.

Earlier, Mr. Sanjay Kumar led the charge against the government by taking up a protest inside the State office to highlight atrocities against women with the latest case being the death of post-graduate medical student Preethi allegedly due to harassment by her senior.

“Under KCR’s rule there is no safety for women to even walk on the roads. His government is indifferent to the rising number of atrocities against women and there is no review meeting with the police and other officials to arrest the trend,” he told the gathering of women.

The MP reiterated that if the party is elected to power, it will implement the “bulldozer policy” or demolish houses of the persons involved in attacks against women as it is being done in Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Preeti and her family had complained against ragging and harassment yet the authorities concerned did not act, he pointed out and accused the police of tampering with the evidence, expressing doubts about the cause of her death.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman said rising number of attacks on women could be directly attributed to the BRS government’s attitude towards the drugs and liquor mafia. Former Minister Eatala Rajender, vice-president D.K.Aruna, former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, Vijayashanti, Dr. B. Narsaiah Goud, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy and others also spoke.