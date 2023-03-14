BJP wants judicial probe into KTR’s assets

March 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into “disproportionate assets” of senior Minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K. T. Rama Rao.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, vice president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar alleged that KTR had shown his income in 2014 as about ₹4.31 crore which had increased to over ₹41 crore in 2018 questioning how these assets were accumulated in just four years.

“It clearly shows he has been misusing his power”, he charged and pointed out that the Minister had been in charge of key ministries from the beginning. He also criticised KCR for making “highly objectionable” comments against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Prabhakar wanted the state women commission, BC and ST commissions as well as the Human Right Commission to take note of the derogatory comments suo motu and issue notice to KCR. The entire party was behind party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and differences from within would be looked into by the central leadership, he added.