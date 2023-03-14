ADVERTISEMENT

BJP wants judicial probe into KTR’s assets

March 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into “disproportionate assets” of senior Minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K. T. Rama Rao.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, vice president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar alleged that KTR had shown his income in 2014 as about ₹4.31 crore which had increased to over ₹41 crore in 2018 questioning how these assets were accumulated in just four years.

“It clearly shows he has been misusing his power”, he charged and pointed out that the Minister had been in charge of key ministries from the beginning. He also criticised KCR for making “highly objectionable” comments against BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prabhakar wanted the state women commission, BC and ST commissions as well as the Human Right Commission to take note of the derogatory comments suo motu and issue notice to KCR. The entire party was behind party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and differences from within would be looked into by the central leadership, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US