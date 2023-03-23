BJP wants farm insurance scheme to be rolled out

March 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit on Thursday demanded that the government immediately roll out a comprehensive farm insurance policy as a long-term measure to protect farmers against the vagaries of nature and said the ₹10,000 per acre compensation announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not sufficient.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a press statement, said the meagre compensation was eyewash and would not be enough to pay for the inputs made by the farmers and called for facts based ground level report from the official machinery to assess the precise loss on account of recent rains and compensate the affected farmers suitably.

While the farmers unions hed been talking of five lakh acres damaged, it was strange that KCR had mentioned 2.28 lakh and it was unfortunate that the farmers’ leaders were not allowed to meet the Chief Minister and were under house-arrest, said the BJP leader.

The Karimnagar MP advised the government to desist from criticising the Centre in a bid to shift the blame and wanted a proper report to be sent for necessary financial aid. He accused KCR of showing “sudden love” for farmers only because elections were round the corner having not interacted with them in the last eight years.

“We have forced KCR to come out of the farmhouse and interact with the farmers. The compensation amount is a shame as the departments concerned are yet to present their assessments of the actual loss to the crops,” he claimed. Farmers could have been better off if the government had implemented the PM farm insurance scheme but as it did not want to give any credit to the Centre, it had not been implemented, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

At a separate press conference, former MP B. Narasiah Goud, and OBC chief A Bhaskar Raaj claimed that the BCs were being discriminated by the regime “socially, educationally, financially and politically”. The party would reach out to every single household to explain government failures, they said.

Former MLA and vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said government functioning had come to a grinding halt in TS ever since MLC K. Kavitha was summoned by the ED with the entire setup focused on helping her in New Delhi.