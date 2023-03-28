BJP wants CM to resolve power staff grievances

March 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take the initiative to solve pending issues of power sector employees on the agitation path due to the unresolved demands of pay revision, providing provident fund facility, cashless medical reimbursement and others.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was shared with the media, the BJP leader charged the government and the power utilities managements with taking the employees for granted by ignoring their grievances despite the fact that they had played a key role during the agitation for a separate Telangana. He warned that if the power sector staff get down to a strike it will cripple the administration, hence the government should seriously consider conceding their just demands.

Task force meeting

Earlier in the day, the party’s special task force formed to look into the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination papers leak has decided to review all the appointments made by the government since 2014. The team chaired by former TSPSC member Ch. Vittal felt that the recent appointments made to the Singareni Collieries should also be looked into for any malfeasance.

The members, including former MP B. Narasiah Goud, former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy, ex-IPS officer T. Krishna Prasad, women’s wing leader Karuna Gopal, general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar and SC morcha national secretary S. Kumar also decided to visit the universities across TS to interact with the students and job aspirants. A comprehensive report on the issue will be presented to the party leadership for taking up a legal battle, said party sources.