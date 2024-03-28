BJP wants CBI probe into phone tapping

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national OBC morcha president K. Laxman has turned the heat on the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s Government by demanding a CBI probe into the illegal phone tapping by the police on select persons during the regime of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He has also demanded action to be taken against those involved in the nefarious activity as well those behind it.
“Illegal phone surveillance on politicians, journalists, businesspersons, bureaucrats and others is snatching away their fundamental rights and is a serious offence. Since Israeli equipment has been used, the case has to be investigated by the CBI as it has become an inter-State issue,” he told a press conference held at the BJP State office in Hyderabad on Thursday.