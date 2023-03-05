BJP wants Cabinet to discuss formation of new PRC

March 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately constitute a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and implement revised pay scales for employees and teachers with effect from July this year.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the BJP chief wanted the forthcoming State Cabinet meeting on March 9 to discuss this crucial issue, announce the new committee and ensure the report is ready in three months.

This would come as a relief to the employees who had played a key role during the agitation for separate State by taking up a 42-day protest. The first TS PRC headed by retired IAS officer C R Biswal will expire by June 30 this year and the new PRC would have to come into implementation from July 1, he observed, and also accused the government of not releasing four dearness allowance instalments.

Not appointing a new PRC, is “nothing but cheating the lakhs of employees and teachers. How can revised pay scales be implemented without any committee report?” The government is trying to avoid revision of pay scales by deliberately dodging the appointment of a new PRC but this kind of delaying tactics is not acceptable. We are ready to take up an agitation on behalf of the employees,” he said.

The MP charged that even the first PRC report implementation was delayed for nearly 21 months and even arrears have not been paid in several cases. Employees and teachers need to be paid their salaries by first of every month, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar wanted the Cabinet to also discuss implementation of pre-poll promises made by Mr. Rao and still to be implemented like schemes: crop loan waiver, supply of free urea to farmers, job for every family, payment of unemployment allowance, implementation of ‘Dalit Bandhu’, three acres of land to Dalits, Girijan Bandhu, Chenetha Bandhu etc.

At a separate meeting of BC Samaj here, former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender called for unity among the Backward Classes. The BCs should ponder over why those constituting just 1% population continue to be rulers while those in a majority continue to lag behind in every sphere of activity.

“Please look at our State cabinet where SCs with 17% population have just one ministry, while there is no representation for the Madigas,” he said. In sharp contrast, the Modi Cabinet has 22 Ministers from OBCs, 12 from SCs and eight from STs. The public universities have been systematically destroyed with no proper funding or recruitment for years, depriving the weaker sections of proper higher education, and allowing private universities to flourish without any reservations.