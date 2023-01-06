BJP vows to stand by Kamareddy farmers

January 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has vowed to stand by the farmers of Kamareddy till justice is done to them in the issue of their respective lands being earmarked for the industrial zone under the proposed new Master Plan on Friday.

“We will fight with you. Don’t take any extreme step. We will together bring this arrogant government, which is doing real estate deals in the name of industrial zones, to its knees. The Master Plan should be changed.,” he asserted, addressing a gathering in the town after reaching the place in a cavalcade with other leaders from the state office here.

The BJP leader accused the district collector to be colluding with the government and the real estate mafia instead of helping the farmers. “What the administration doing for the last eight years instead of discussing the issue with the affected farmers,” he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar called for the release of a white paper from the government about the quantum of funds released to the municipal bodies and charged that the urban areas have been destroyed due to the hold of the real estate mafia. “The same people have turned their attention to snatch away farmers lands,” he claimed.

The suicide of Ramulu is nothing but government murder, he charged after consoling the family of the deceased. Earlier, the farmers complained to him that the government officials pressured them to part with their lands but they were not going to do so at any cost.