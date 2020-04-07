BJP urges State to help citrus farmers

Telangana State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government help farmers cultivating orange and lemon who are facing problems to market their produce in view of lockdown in the country. He said the farmers have been struggling to transport their produce to Nagpur following the nation-wide lockdown to fight against coronavirus.

Nagpur is the biggest market for these citrus fruits and the farmers are neither able to take their produce to the market nor sell it in open market due to lockdown. The government should take steps to purchase orange and lemon crop from the farmers to mitigate their problems, he said and reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently asked people to take Vitamin-C particularly orange to increase their immune system to fight coronavirus.

The BJP president suggested that the government can supply the citrus fruits through the public distribution shops which would help farmers and provide healthy fruit diet to the citizens.