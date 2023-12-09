HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP urges Governor to cancel appointment of pro-tem speaker

December 09, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA elects who boycotted the oath taking ceremony at Telangana Legislative Assembly, are headed to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on December 9, 2023.

BJP MLA elects who boycotted the oath taking ceremony at Telangana Legislative Assembly, are headed to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan has been requested to cancel the appointment of Majlis MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker by the Congress Government as it was a “blatant violation of procedures, protocols and precedents” by the newly elected BJP legislators on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Telangana | BJP to boycott MLAs oath taking ceremony in protest

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media on Saturday, the BJP MLAs elect said the party takes strong objection to the way the norms are flouted wilfully by the Government to pander to certain sections of the people in pursuit of appeasement politics by choosing Mr. Owaisi when there many members senior to him.

They requested her to ‘intervene and instruct the government to appoint a senior most member, irrespective of his/her affiliation to any political party’ as a pro-tem Speaker. The process of election of a new full-time Speaker for the newly constituted assembly should also be withheld pending nomination of a senior most member as Speaker. Or, the BJP members will be “compelled to refrain from taking oath in front of a person who is appointed against the norms”, it said.

Those in the delegation included MLA elect B Payal Shanker (Adilabad), K. Venkata Ramana Reddy (Kamareddy), Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta (Nizamabad-Urban), Palvai Harish Babu (Sirpur), Rama Rao Pawar (Mudhole), Paidi Rakesh Reddy (Armoor) and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy (Nirmal).

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.