BJP urges CM Revanth to take action against realtors for lake encroachments

The Telangana unit of BJP has urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to review and take action on the policy of the previous government led by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) handing over 25 lakes to real estate companies for “management” as it only led to infringement into the full tank level and buffer zones.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s State office on Tuesday, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and others sought to know how the government proposed to tackle such kind of encroachments that were allowed under the garb of ‘corporate social responsibility’ by the earlier government. He offered to provide the list of such constructions to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for taking necessary action.

The MLA accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of removing the “claws” of HYDRAA, as it would have had to demolish the properties of his own brother and that of Majlis leaders like the Owaisi brothers, Asaduddin and Akbaruddin. He also expressed fear that HYDRAA Commissioner himself might face the axe soon.

Mr. Shankar alleged that a “lot of corruption” was taking place through the activities of the agency formed to arrest encroachments on the water bodies in the capital region. “It is apparent that the middle class and the poor are adversely affected by the agency. If the government has commitment, it should have acted against all kinds of encroachments without being selective,” he said and reiterated that the party has no objection if properties illegally built on lake beds are demolished.

Against tradition

In a separate press meet, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, while welcoming the High Court verdict on disqualification of MLAs defecting to the ruling party, has opposed the appointment of a defected MLA as the PAC (Public Accounts Committee) chairman.

Pointing out that such a post is usually given to the Opposition, he said the ruling party decision goes against the traditions and conventions of the Legislative Assembly as well as the Constitution itself. Mr. Reddy also wanted the Speaker to take the initiative to disqualify the 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to Congress. “Mr. Revanth Reddy had called for action against such defectors when he was Telangana Congress president but after he came to power, he has been encouraging the same,” he claimed.