BJP trying to throw stones at others while staying in a glass house: BRS

July 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leaders speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that Union Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy is indulging in cheap politics by unveiling a drama in the name of examining double-bedroom houses as soon as he stepped out of airport, a day before assuming charge as State BJP president.

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan, M. Srinivas Reddy, Rajaram Yadav and others accused the BJP of trying to divide people in the name of its talk of “bulldozer and Razakar files”. They also faulted Mr. Kishan Reddy’s letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on crop loan waiver, podu land pattas, double-bedroom houses and unemployment allowance.

The BRS leaders alleged that the Centre was giving a step-motherly treatment to Telangana although State was contributing to the tax revenue. They pointed out that the Centre had not trickled even a paisa for double-bedroom houses during 2018-21 but Mr. Kishan Reddy was asking about the scheme. On the other hand, the BRS government was constructing double-bedroom houses with 600 sft area by spending ₹8 lakh a unit.

Similarly, podu land pattas were given to 1,51,146 tribal families recently, 20 lakh jobs were created in the private sector, notifications were issued to fill 1.3 lakh government vacancies. On agriculture sector, they said the extent of cultivation which was 1.03 crore acres in 2014 had reached 2.2 crore acres in 2022 with several pro-farmer initiatives and the crop loan waiver was under implementation in a phased manner, as promised.

The BRS leaders likened the attitude of Mr. Kishan Reddy to throwing stones at others while staying in a glass house. They sought to know why the Union Minister, in spite of being in-charge of the N-E Region, was tight-lipped on large scale human rights violations taking place in Manipur.

