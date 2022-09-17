‘BJP trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims’

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that that the BJP at the Centre has been trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims in Telangana and thereby benefit politically. He wondered why the BJP had not organised liberation celebrations there in Junagadh of Gujarat, home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and why only in Telangana. He alleged that the BJP’s intentions are to divert investment from Telangana to Gujarat by creating religious clashes here.

“This freedom in Telangana is the result of heroic struggle of many activists. Congress means Telangana and Telangana means Congress. Some people are misguiding the people about history and trying to get political benefits out of it. Some others are trying to project it has Hindu-Muslim fight. With the direction of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel worked for the integration of Telangana,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while addressing a gathering and later addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday after the commemoration of Integration Day. He said that BJP did not even exist at the time of Telangana integration with India and said that the nation got independence because of the Congress party.

Party senior leaders J. Geeta Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, D. Sridhar Babu and others were present.

The TPCC president questioned why the TRS was silent for the past eight years in celebrating Telangana Integration Day and opined that this was nothing but a political gimmick one year before Assembly elections. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed to organise the Integration Day only for this time. Not every year from now and orders were not issued in that direction. Why not a resolution in Assembly to observe the day every year if his intentions are clear?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC president said that after coming to power in 2023, Congress will convert the song written by Ande Sri as the State Anthem and new form of Telangana Talli will be unveiled across the State. “TS will be changed into TG. We will design new Telangana flag after taking suggestions from all sections of people,” he said.