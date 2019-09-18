BJP, TRS, TDP observe Telangana Liberation Day

The Telangana Liberation Day was celebrated across old united Adilabad district on Tuesday by all political parties and many organisations. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were in the fore-front of the celebrations.

In Nirmal district, BJP leader Ravula Ramnath hoisted the national tricolour and demanded that the State government celebrate the day officially.

He recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for liberating Telangana from the tyrannical rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

In Mancherial, BJP leader Raghunath Verabelli hoisted the national flag and flagged off the tiranga yatra at Archanatex chowrasta. He said real independence for Telangana was achieved on September 17, 1948, under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In Adilabad, TRS cadres hoisted the national flag at the Telangana chowk. The TDP too hoisted the national flag in the party office.

D Arvind and other BJP leaders saluting the national flag on Tuesday; a bike rally in Hanamkonda.

Flags hoisted

Hoisting national flags, taking out rallies and paying tributes to the martyrs, marked the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations in various parts of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted the national flag at the BJP office in Karimnagar town and recollected the role played by the Union government to surrender the Nizam rulers to the Indian Army.

BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana along with district leaders hoisted flags in various localities in the town. He also flagged off a motorcycle rally.

The BJP leaders took out a tiranga yatra. Later, they paid floral tributes to the statue of Telangana martyr Chakali Illamma in Karimnagar town.

District Congress Committee president K Mruthyunjayam hoisted the national flag at the party office in Karimnagar town. CPI district unit leaders also hoisted the national flag at their office.

Martyrs remembered

BJP, Congress, TRS and BJYM celebrated Telangana Liberation Day by hoisting the Tricolour at their respective offices and at all junctions of municipal divisions in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

MP D Arvind hoisted the national flag at the BJP district office while DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy at Congress Bhavan and Eega Ganga Reddy at TRS office respectively.

They paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs and chanted “amar rahe” slogans. BJP and BJYM activists took out a motorbike rally from Telangana martyrs’ obelisk at Vinayaknagar to Sardar Patel bust at Varni chowrasta. Former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana flagged off the rally.

A seminar was also organised under the aegis of Gandhi Vichar Manch. Senior doctor and writer Ravindranath Soory presided over it.

Noted poet and writer Naleswaram Shankar delivered the keynote address quoting the “Razakar” novel written by Kishorilal Vyas. An octogenarian historian, Kandakurthi Yadava Rao, shared his experiences in those days with the audience while another writer, A. Suryaprakash, explained the main events during the Police Action in September 1948.

Gandhi Vichar Manch general secretary Meka Ramaswami, writers V. Triveni, Chinna Shankar and Ch. Madhu and classical singer Devika Raj were present.

Promise not kept

“The TRS went back on its promise to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially,” said BJP district president Rao Padma.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag in Warangal, she said that BJP would make it an official celebration after it comes to power in the next Assembly polls in Telangana.

“The event is celebrated officially in Maharashtra and Karnataka but successive governments in united AP remained silent for the last seven decades. People in the State are indebted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, because of whom Telangana was liberated from the tyrannic rule of the Nizam,” Padma said.

Earlier in the day, former MLA M Dharma Rao, former minister Gunde Vijayarama Rao and other leaders paid tribute to Telangana martyrs at Adalath Centre. They took out a bike rally in the city.