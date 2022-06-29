BJP-TRS hoarding war peaks

BJP starts hoarding campaign against KCR, TRS counters

The TRS and BJP are locked in a hoardings’ war with slogans against each other’s leaders in the main thoroughfares of Hyderabad ahead of the national executive meeting of BJP on July 2 and 3.

It was the BJP that started the campaign on hoardings targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, with the slogan reminding him that “enough is enough”. Earlier, the party set up a hoarding with a clock ticking away countdown for Mr. Rao at its office. The huge board at the party office displayed the number of days left for him on each passing day.

This was countered by the TRS with a huge cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Parade grounds, the venue for his public meeting on Sunday. The cut-out with a hashtag “bye bye Modi” came up near the entrance gate for VIPs at the meeting venue, and referred to Modi’s promise of bringing back black money from foreign countries and his policies on demonetisation, sale of Central public sector undertakings and farm laws.

Cantonment steps in

The Cantonment board stepped in to remove a large number of hoardings and flexis against Modi near the ground. The TRS also displayed flexis against BJP on pillars of Metro rail and bus shelters. It booked space to set up hoardings with a number of advertising agencies.

Meanwhile, the police had planned out deployment of a large force near Parade Grounds and HICC-Novotel, where the BJP meetings will be held. Hundreds of policemen and women from districts were assigned duties.