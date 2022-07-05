BJP, TRS enacting dramas to hide their failures: Uttam

‘Both the parties are betraying Telangana people’

Congress Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused both the BJP and the TRS of betraying the people of Telangana for the last eight years, and now enacting dramas to hide their failures.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Rachabanda/Rythu Bharosa Yatra in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, Mr. Reddy faulted both the parties for questioning the performance of each other’s government at the Centre and in the State. “Both BJP and TRS are ruling parties and they are duty-bound to give answers to the questions being raised by the Congress, the real opposition. However, both the parties want to don the role of both -- the ruling party as well as the opposition,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely skipped the mention of promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act which included setting up of a Railway Coach Factory in Warangal, a steel plant at Bayyaram, a power plant of 4,000 MW by the NTPC and a tribal university. Similarly, he did not speak a single word on why the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), approved by the previous Congress-led UPA government for Hyderabad, was shelved. He should’ve at least mentioned a word about the status of his promises like 2 crore jobs a year and ₹15 lakh in every account. He simply read out a script dictated by TRS and washed off his hands,” Mr. Reddy alleged.

The Congress MP said that the TRS too must explain the status of implementation of the promises it made to the people. “KCR’s government did not implement a single promise it made to people. It symbolically implemented a few schemes and used them as posters to make false claims of development,” he alleged adding that Rythu Bandhu was deposited into the accounts of only 36.3 lakh farmers whereas there are 68.1 lakh farmers in the State.