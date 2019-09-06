BJP, TRS cadre indulge in slogan shouting

TRS and BJP workers competed with each other in raising full throated slogans in support of their respective leaderships during the inaugural meeting of the Smart Agro Food Park at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Lakkampally in the mandal, some 35 km north to the district headquarters town, on Friday.

“Modi Modi”; and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” by BJP activists “KCR Zindabad and We Want Turmeric Board” by TRS workers rent the air. The atmosphere in the huge hall of the park was charged with political slogans. Amid the din nothing could be heard when MLA A. Jeevan Reddy and MP D. Arvind were speaking.

The police though made elaborate security arrangement placing barricades stood on high alert to prevent any untoward incident. The TRS cadres raised slogans loudly when Jeevan Reddy pointed out the BJP’s promise of sanctioning turmeric board within five days of its coming to power at Centre for the second time while their rival BJP workers raised slogans equally strong when the BJP leaders spoke about urea shortage.

The BJP cadres raised slogans unabated throughout the meeting. However, all maintained restraint giving relief to the police.