BJP-TRS bitterness spills over to roads

Posters come up against two parties, set up rivals

As the date of arrival of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J.P. Nadda and others for the party’s national executive meet here draws closer, not only the war of words between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP has intensified but the bitterness has also spilled over to the streets in the form of flex-posters.

Leaders of the two parties are actively engaged in criticising the rival party, highlighting its failure and it has been limited mostly to Hyderabad so far along with flex-posters arranged not only welcoming the VVIP leaders arriving in the city, highlighting successes of their respective governments but also criticising the rival party.

However, it has spread to districts too with large posters coming up for and against the two governments and the BJP leadership has also dispatched its teams comprising leaders from other States to districts to explain the national executive to party ranks. It was in Hyderabad such posters have first come up earlier this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, huge posters came up, arranged by TRS supporters, in several districts with slogans against the Narendra Modi Government. At the constituency headquarters of Chennur in Mancherial district, posters have come up at several locations including a couple of main traffic circles. The posters have slogans such as “saalu Modi, sampaku Modi” (enough Modi, spare us Modi).

When contacted, a senior leader of TRS said it was BJP that had coined such slogans first and got the posters arranged in city and their (TRS’) response was only a reaction.