BJP to take up one-month campaign to celebrate nine years of Modi Government

May 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP has decided to take up a massive campaign across Telangana to propagate the Modi Government’s welfare and development schemes to each and every household for the next one month from May 30 to June 20 as part of the ‘Maha Jana Samparka Abhiyan’ on Monday.

A progress card on the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration in improving basic amenities, social justice, ensuring financial and infrastructure growth will be presented. Public meetings will be held and discussions held with society influencers from booth level to the Lok Sabha constituency level during this period.

TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had passed the political resolution which was backed by former Minister Eatala Rajender at the State executive meeting where the Prime Minister was thanked for allotting funds and schemes including national highways of 2,500 km at a cost of more than ₹1 lakh crore to TS.

The party wants to tell the electorate that despite Mr. Modi’s largesse to TS, the schemes are not reaching the targeted people due to the state government’s attitude, said general secretary G. Premender Reddy, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao and spokesperson Rakesh Reddy at a press conference.

An action plan is to be unveiled at the meeting to expand and strengthen the party’s base by taking the government’s failures like failing to provide three acres to Dalits, two bedroom housing to the poor, inadequate job recruitments, farmers woes, rising atrocities against women and so on, to people. Mr. Rao made a pointed reference to the various agitations taken up under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay Kumar against the government including going to jail

“This is a 30% commission government as has been admitted by the BRS leaders themselves. Our objective is to channel people’s anger against the regime in our bid to come to power as we are going to be with them in their struggles,” they said.