ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to take people’s suggestions for national manifesto

March 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP is planning to launch 17 multi-media LED vans across Telangana to cover the 17 Parliament constituencies and all the 33 districts, where it will seek to gather people’s opinions about what should constitute the party’s manifesto for the Parliament polls.

“We will collect suggestions from at least one crore people across the country under the programme – ‘Sankalp Goshana Patra’, till March 15. We will connect with intellectuals, farmers, students, entrepreneurs, lawyers, youth and women in Telangana,” informed former MLC N. Ramchander Rao at the party office on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rao said that there was a national level workshop held in Delhi last month presided over by the national president J.P. Nadda where the plan of action was finalised for preparing the manifesto. Former deputy mayor Subash Chanderji and former MLC Ranga Reddy were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Give a missed call

About 20 lakh suggestions are planned to be collected from an open box in any language. These will be uploaded to the NaMo app also. Citizens can also directly give a missed call to 9090902024 to send their recorded message and a local manifesto committee has been formed, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US