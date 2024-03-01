GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to take people’s suggestions for national manifesto

March 01, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP is planning to launch 17 multi-media LED vans across Telangana to cover the 17 Parliament constituencies and all the 33 districts, where it will seek to gather people’s opinions about what should constitute the party’s manifesto for the Parliament polls.

“We will collect suggestions from at least one crore people across the country under the programme – ‘Sankalp Goshana Patra’, till March 15. We will connect with intellectuals, farmers, students, entrepreneurs, lawyers, youth and women in Telangana,” informed former MLC N. Ramchander Rao at the party office on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rao said that there was a national level workshop held in Delhi last month presided over by the national president J.P. Nadda where the plan of action was finalised for preparing the manifesto. Former deputy mayor Subash Chanderji and former MLC Ranga Reddy were also present.

Give a missed call

About 20 lakh suggestions are planned to be collected from an open box in any language. These will be uploaded to the NaMo app also. Citizens can also directly give a missed call to 9090902024 to send their recorded message and a local manifesto committee has been formed, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.