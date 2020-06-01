BJP to set up Krishna Waters Struggle committee

HYDERABAD

01 June 2020 21:17 IST

Government not protecting interests of Telangana, says BJP State president

Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has resolved to form a ‘Krishna Waters Struggle Committee’ to seek justice to the State in allotment of adequate water and to protest against the ‘secret-pact’ between Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on utilisation of the river waters.

This was stated by party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay after a day-long meeting of top party leaders and experts at the party office, including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, former president K. Laxman, general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others.

Mr. Sanjay claimed that Telangana has been denied rightful share of Krishna river water for many years during the united AP days and even now after the formation of Telangana State there has not been much of a difference. In fact, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao government had failed to put up a strong argument in favour of rightful share of waters before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and had looked the other way even when the neighbouring State was taking up several projects indiscriminately.

Advertising

Advertising

The meeting decided to take up the protest programme in a planned manner and the modalities of the struggle committee are to be finalised shortly where the failure of TS government will be highlighted, he maintained. The AP government taking up Pothireddypadu and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes will adversely affect the irrigation and drinking water needs of south Telangana areas of Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and even Hyderabad.

The BJP leaders charged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had only written a token letter protesting against these projects whereas the party had convinced the Centre to hold a Krishna-Godavari River Board meeting. Former MP Jithender Reddy accused the TS CM of halting all the previous projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project and demanded it be revived immediately. The policies of the TRS government has led to drying up of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, he observed.

Former MP Vivek Venkateswami, former minister D.K. Aruna, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy, State general secretary Premander Reddy and others charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government with being mired in irrigation scams by going for redesign of existing projects and criticised it for being unable to protect the interests of Telangana.