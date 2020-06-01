Telangana

BJP to set up Krishna Waters Struggle committee

Leaders of the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at a discussion on utilisation of Krishna water in Hyderabad.

Leaders of the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at a discussion on utilisation of Krishna water in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Government not protecting interests of Telangana, says BJP State president

Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has resolved to form a ‘Krishna Waters Struggle Committee’ to seek justice to the State in allotment of adequate water and to protest against the ‘secret-pact’ between Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on utilisation of the river waters.

This was stated by party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay after a day-long meeting of top party leaders and experts at the party office, including Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, former president K. Laxman, general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others.

Mr. Sanjay claimed that Telangana has been denied rightful share of Krishna river water for many years during the united AP days and even now after the formation of Telangana State there has not been much of a difference. In fact, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao government had failed to put up a strong argument in favour of rightful share of waters before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and had looked the other way even when the neighbouring State was taking up several projects indiscriminately.

The meeting decided to take up the protest programme in a planned manner and the modalities of the struggle committee are to be finalised shortly where the failure of TS government will be highlighted, he maintained. The AP government taking up Pothireddypadu and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes will adversely affect the irrigation and drinking water needs of south Telangana areas of Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and even Hyderabad.

The BJP leaders charged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had only written a token letter protesting against these projects whereas the party had convinced the Centre to hold a Krishna-Godavari River Board meeting. Former MP Jithender Reddy accused the TS CM of halting all the previous projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project and demanded it be revived immediately. The policies of the TRS government has led to drying up of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, he observed.

Former MP Vivek Venkateswami, former minister D.K. Aruna, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy, State general secretary Premander Reddy and others charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government with being mired in irrigation scams by going for redesign of existing projects and criticised it for being unable to protect the interests of Telangana.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 9:18:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bjp-to-set-up-krishna-waters-struggle-committee/article31724665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY