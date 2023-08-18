BJP to popularise scheme for ‘Vishwakarmas’ across TS

August 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana BJP has decided to take up a massive awareness programme to highlight the welfare scheme for ‘Vishwakarmas’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day address to the nation in all districts, mandals and villages on Sept. 17, ‘Vishwakarma Day’.

Rajya Sabha member and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman presided over a meeting of the State wing at the party office where he hailed the scheme and pointed out that it would help the backward sections involved in traditional occupations with an allocation of over ₹13,000 crore and to benefit 30 lakh families with loans, skill training and free implements.

Earlier, the BJP leader said real freedom fighters would be brought to the fore if the party was elected to power in Telangana. “There are many people hailing from backward sections who fought against the British and the Nizam but their stories have been buried and these have to be told to future generations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering after paying homage to Sardar Sarvai Papanna, Mr. Laxman said the brave warrior fought against the feudal system and formed a small army with people from weaker sections to take on landlords. He even defeated the Mughal armies to take over the Bhuvanagiri, Warangal and Golkonda forts.

“But very few know about these. Even Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh have been denied their dues,” he said, adding that even in Telangana, there was no recognition for stalwarts like Prof. Jayashankar and Konda Lakshman Bapuji.

At a separate meeting, former minister and BJP election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender expressed solidarity with agitating contract employees of the fisheries department seeking regularisation at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park.

Demanding that the Government immediately regularise the services of the 193 employees, he regretted that despite protest for the last 16 days there had been no response from the administration. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao boats of blue economy boom in TS but does not bother to help those responsible for it,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.